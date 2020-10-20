 Skip to main content
Man robs North Side gas station, Madison police say
A man robbed a North Side gas station on Monday night, Madison police reported.

The man entered the BP Amoco gas station, 1010 N. Sherman Ave., shortly before 7 p.m., threatened the clerk and demanded cash before fleeing on foot, Lt. Shannon Blackamore.

No detailed suspect description was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

