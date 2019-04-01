A man threw a North Side dollar store during a Monday evening robbery, Madison police said.
Officers responded to the strong arm robbery at the Family Dollar store, 2849 N. Sherman Ave., at about 6 p.m., said Madison police Lt. Scott Kleinfeldt.
He said the suspect grabbed and forced a clerk to the ground before taking money from a cash register.
The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money, Kleinfeldt said.
Those with information should call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, he said.