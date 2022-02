A man robbed a motel and threatened a clerk with a knife in the town of Middleton early Sunday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

The thief went into the Quality Inn at 6900 Seybold Road around 4:50 a.m., Sgt. Kyle Keller said in a statement. After holding up the motel, the man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, Keller said.