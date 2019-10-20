A man robbed Monona Bank, 1965 Atwood Ave., on Saturday morning, Madison police reported.
The suspect entered the East Side bank shortly after 9 a.m. and handed a teller a note instructing him to turn over all the money, Lt. John Radovan said in a statement.
After receiving some money, the robber fled on foot. An attempt to track the robber a police dog was unsuccessful, Radovan said.
Police released three surveillance photos of the robber that are attached to this story.
The robber was a described as a black male, about 5-foot-10, with a thin build, dark complexion, and a facial scar/mark on his left side, wearing a red baseball cap, black jacket, drab-colored gloves, black track suit pants with a stripe down the sides, and tan Nike shoes.
Anyone with information can call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.