Man robs Far West Side Walgreens of cash, Madison police say

A man robbed a Walgreens on the Far West Side on Friday evening, making off with about $250 in cash, the Madison Police Department said.
The man entered the store at 7810 Mineral Point Road around 7:20 p.m. and made "a few laps inside the store," police Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement. He eventually stopped at the photo counter and demanded cash from the register, she said.
The robber acted like he had a gun inside his hoodie, Hannah said, telling the employee several times he would shoot them. No weapon was seen, though, she said.
He then fled the store with the cash, Hannah said.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
Logan Wroge is the K-12 education reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has been with the newspaper since 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.