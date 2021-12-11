 Skip to main content
Man robs Far West Side Walgreens of cash, Madison police say
Man robs Far West Side Walgreens of cash, Madison police say

A man robbed a Walgreens on the Far West Side on Friday evening, making off with about $250 in cash, the Madison Police Department said.

The man entered the store at 7810 Mineral Point Road around 7:20 p.m. and made "a few laps inside the store," police Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement. He eventually stopped at the photo counter and demanded cash from the register, she said.

The robber acted like he had a gun inside his hoodie, Hannah said, telling the employee several times he would shoot them. No weapon was seen, though, she said.

He then fled the store with the cash, Hannah said.

