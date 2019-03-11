Try 3 months for $3
Madison police car squad

Madison Police say a man robbed a Far West Side convenience story Monday afternoon. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Police say a man used a gun resembling an assault rifle during a Far West Side robbery Monday afternoon. 

Toting a gun that looked like an AK-47 assault rifle, a man entered the Kelley's Market Mobil, 8230 Watts Road, at about 4 p.m. and demanded money from the employees, said Madison Police Lt. Scott Kleinfeldt. 

The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of money, he said. 

Anyone with information should call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or the Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014, Kleinfeldt said. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Chris Aadland is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.