Police say a man used a gun resembling an assault rifle during a Far West Side robbery Monday afternoon.
Toting a gun that looked like an AK-47 assault rifle, a man entered the Kelley's Market Mobil, 8230 Watts Road, at about 4 p.m. and demanded money from the employees, said Madison Police Lt. Scott Kleinfeldt.
The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of money, he said.
Anyone with information should call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or the Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014, Kleinfeldt said.