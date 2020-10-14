Man robs Far East Side restaurant after confronting manager at closing, Madison police say

A man robbed a Far East Side restaurant after confronting a manager at closing on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

The manager was closing the Chili’s, 4344 East Towne Blvd, shortly after 11 p.m. when he was approached by a man who indicated that he had a weapon in his pocket, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

The manager was forced back into the restaurant, where the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from a safe and then fled on foot across East Washington Avenue heading north, Hartman said.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on P3Tips.com.

Terrorist plot to kidnap Michigan governor to 'stand trial' in Wisconsin tops recent notable crime news

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.