 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man robs Far East Side restaurant after confronting manager at closing, Madison police say
alert

Man robs Far East Side restaurant after confronting manager at closing, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man robbed a Far East Side restaurant after confronting a manager at closing on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

The manager was closing the Chili’s, 4344 East Towne Blvd, shortly after 11 p.m. when he was approached by a man who indicated that he had a weapon in his pocket, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

The manager was forced back into the restaurant, where the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from a safe and then fled on foot across East Washington Avenue heading north, Hartman said.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on P3Tips.com.

Terrorist plot to kidnap Michigan governor to 'stand trial' in Wisconsin tops recent notable crime news

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics