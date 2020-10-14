Man robs Far East Side restaurant after confronting manager at closing, Madison police say

A man robbed a Far East Side restaurant after confronting a manager at closing on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.
The manager was closing the Chili’s, 4344 East Towne Blvd, shortly after 11 p.m. when he was approached by a man who indicated that he had a weapon in his pocket, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
The manager was forced back into the restaurant, where the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from a safe and then fled on foot across East Washington Avenue heading north, Hartman said.
Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on P3Tips.com.
Terrorist plot to kidnap Michigan governor to 'stand trial' in Wisconsin tops recent notable crime news
Would-be kidnappers of Michigan governor trained in Cambria, planned 'trial' in Wisconsin
First COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Wisconsin prison system
Update: Another Wisconsin prison has massive COVID-19 outbreak; more than 300 cases reported
Feds charge man with attempted arson in City-County Building fire
Man shot on Southeast Side as Madison, Janesville police respond to 3 gunfire incidents
2 men deemed competent to stand trial in separate homicides
Child dies after driver loses control, causes head-on crash in Rock County, authorities say
Man shot multiple times in targeted shooting at Stoughton bar, police say
Man arrested for 2nd alleged State Street assault within a week, Madison police say
Chicago woman gets 6 months prison for renting Madison apartments with false names, Social Security numbers
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.