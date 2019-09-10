Madison police are seeking a man who robbed a bank on the East Side on Tuesday morning.
The man entered the BMO Harris Bank, 1202 N. Sherman Ave., just before 11 a.m. Tuesday and demanded money. No weapon was seen and the robber fled with cash, Madison police public information officer Joel Despain said in a statement.
Bank employees described the robber as a black male in his 30s, about 5-foot-8 and 250 pounds, with a dark complexion, a pale spot on his lip, wearing a dark baseball cap, black hoodie and carrying a black backpack.