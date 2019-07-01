Madison squad car very tight crop
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man pumping gas early Sunday morning at an East Side station was robbed by two men who also sprayed him with pepper spray.

The robbery happened at about 3:10 a.m. at the Mobil gas station, 3019 E. Washington Ave., Madison police said.

The 43-year-old Madison man told police two people approached him while he was pumping gas.

"The suspect asked if he would make change and the victim agreed," said Sgt. Nathan Becker. "After the victim took out his wallet, he realized the suspect's accomplice was flanking him."

The victim was distracted by the accomplice so the suspect grabbed money from the victim's hand, and sprayed him with pepper spray.

The two men got into an older green-colored Buick Century and drove away.

Both suspects are black men, the one grabbing the money described as in his late 20s or early 30s, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, medium build, 180 pounds, wearing a colorful shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.