You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man robbed of SUV at gunpoint in parking lot of South Side grocery store, Madison police say
alert

Man robbed of SUV at gunpoint in parking lot of South Side grocery store, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A Madison man was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint Friday evening in the parking lot of Pick 'N Save, 1312 S. Park St., Madison police reported.

The 32-year-old man had just purchased some beer and was returning to his 2018 Toyota RAV4 when a gunman approached, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The robber demanded the man's car keys, and with an accomplice got in the RAV4 and took off, DeSpain said.

The man then ran back in the store to call police as his cell phone was in his vehicle, DeSpain said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics