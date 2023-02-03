A man was robbed of marijuana and cash at gunpoint by a “friend” on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Tree Lane on the Far West Side when the man invited a friend over who brought another person, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man went to his room briefly and came back out to find his friend pointing a gun at him, Fryer said.

The friend took marijuana and cash, Fryer said, adding that no arrests have been made.