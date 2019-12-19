Man robbed credit union and bank while AWOL from Ferris Center, police say

Rondino S. Fleming Jr. went AWOL from the Ferris Center minimum security, work-release jail on Nov. 23 and was arrested on Dec. 13, authorities reported.
Fleming, 27, who was serving a 25-week sentence for battery, now is being accused of robbing an Associated Bank branch in Fitchburg on Dec. 9 and a Dane County Credit Union branch in Madison on Dec. 11, while he was AWOL, Madison and Fitchburg police reported.
Police put out surveillance video photos of the man who robbed the Dane County Credit Union, 709 Struck St., shortly before 1 p.m. on Dec. 11. The man, who reeked of booze and was wearing a white hoodie with the hood up, passed a note to a teller, demanding money, and fled on foot with cash, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
A West District detective developed probable cause to arrest Fleming for the robbery, DeSpain said in a statement.
The Madison police SWAT team assisted in the arrest of Fleming on Friday on an unrelated charge of felony escape, however, Madison police already had developed Fleming as a suspect in the Dane County Credit Union robbery, DeSpain said.
Meanwhile, Fitchburg police investigators developed probable cause to refer a charge of robbery of a financial institution for Fleming for the robbery of Associated Bank, 3002 Fish Hatchery Road, shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.
That robber entered the bank and made a demand for money from one of the tellers using an implied threat. After receiving money from the teller he immediately fled from the bank on foot, Sgt. Andrew McCarthy said in a statement.
The two departments said they cooperated in their investigations.
