Man robbed credit union and bank while AWOL from Ferris Center, police say

The Madison police SWAT team assisted in the arrest of Fleming on Friday on an unrelated charge of felony escape, however, Madison police already had developed Fleming as a suspect in the Dane County Credit Union robbery, DeSpain said.

Meanwhile, Fitchburg police investigators developed probable cause to refer a charge of robbery of a financial institution for Fleming for the robbery of Associated Bank, 3002 Fish Hatchery Road, shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

That robber entered the bank and made a demand for money from one of the tellers using an implied threat. After receiving money from the teller he immediately fled from the bank on foot, Sgt. Andrew McCarthy said in a statement.

The two departments said they cooperated in their investigations.

