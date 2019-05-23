Try 3 months for $3
Beloit Police squad car tight crop
Beloit Police Department

A Janesville man was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon while inside a friend's car, with one of the suspects arrested in Beloit and a second suspect at large.

The armed robbery was reported at about 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Hyacinth Avenue, Janesville police said.

The victim told police he got into the back seat of a friend's car, with a driver and passenger already in the car.

"The driver and passenger both displayed handguns and told the victim to empty his pockets," the police report said. "The victim gave the suspects all of his cash, then he was told to get out of the car."

He did so and ran back to his house to call police.

Janesville police identified a suspect and told Beloit police, with officers finding Jaden Fair and the car at 1423 Harvey St. in Beloit. Fair was taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant executed at the residence turned up money, a stolen gun, ammunition, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. The gun had been stolen in Coloma, Wis. in 2017.

Fair was tentatively charged with armed robbery by use of a dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and receiving stolen property.

The second suspect is a black male about 20 years old, dark complexion and dark, curly hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect or crime is asked to call the Rock County Communications Center, 757-2244.

