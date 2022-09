Man robbed at gunpoint in car at Southwest Side store, Madison police say

A man was robbed at gunpoint in a car at a Southwest Side store on Thursday, Madison police reported.

A person told police that at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, they parked at Kelley's Market, 901 S. Gammon Road, and before they got out of the car, a man got in the rear passenger seat of the car, pointed a handgun, and demanded money, Lt. David Meinert said in a statement.

The person said they gave money to the gunman, who got out of the car and left the area, Meinert said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.