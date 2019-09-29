Police siren lights light bar squad car
A 23-year-old man was robbed Saturday night after being confronted by a group of about eight males, then chased down and hit multiple times by two of them on Langdon Street, according to police.

According to Madison police, the incident occurred on the 200 block of Langdon Street at about 9 p.m. Two suspects took the man to the ground and struck him multiple times while stealing the man's phone, wallet and belt.

Two teens from the group of eight, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested after getting in a foot chase with police. A police officer was injured during the chase and needed medical attention.

Police did not say if the two teens were the same suspects who chased the man down and beat him up. 

The 15-year-old was arrested on tentative charges of resisting arrest, causing injury. The 16-year-old was arrested on tentative charges of resisting arrest.

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

