Man returns home, interrupts burglar, who flees and is arrested, Middleton police say

A man returned home early this morning and interrupted a burglar, who fled and was arrested, Middleton police reported.

Middleton officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Heather Road around midnight on the report of a burglary in progress, Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said in a report.

After the homeowner confronted the burglar and he fled, arriving officers established a perimeter, and with the aid of a Monona police dog, located the suspect nearby, finding items in the man’s possession that linked him to the crime, Geiszler said.

The man, Stephen J. Mixer, 36, of Middleton, was arrested and jailed on a tentative charge of burglary, Geiszler said.

Anyone with information on the incident, is asked to contact Middleton police at 608-824-7300, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3TIPS.com.

