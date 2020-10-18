Man rescued after falling off 30-foot rock ledge in Vernon County, Sheriff's Office says

A 59-year-old man was rescued Saturday after falling off of a 30-foot rock ledge in Vernon County, the Sheriff's Office said.

William Pedretti Jr., of the town of Genoa, fell off the ledge around 3:15 p.m. in the town of Genoa while on a walk on Mound Ridge Road, the Vernon County Sheriff's Department said.

Genoa/Harmony First Responders treated Pedretti on the scene after getting a 911 call about the incident, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Genoa/Harmony Fire Department assisted with transporting Pedretti off of the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. He was then flown to a hospital.

