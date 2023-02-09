A man reported he was robbed of his wallet by a man with a knife after coming out of Planet Fitness Tuesday night, Monona police said.
Police said the robber approached the victim in the parking lot of the gym at 2311 W. Broadway at about 9:45 p.m. and then fled in an older gray SUV.
The victim described the robber as between 55 and 60 years old with a beard and wearing a yellow sweater, black pants and a black backpack.
Police ask anyone with information about the crime to contact them at 608-222-0463 or Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or text "MONONA" and your tip to TIP411.
