 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man reports 2 guns stolen from locked safe while he was on vacation, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A man reported that two of his guns were stolen from a locked safe while he was on vacation, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the man’s apartment in the 1300 block of East Mifflin Street around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday after he reported two of his five guns were missing from his safe, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The guns have been listed as stolen and the investigation is ongoing, Fryer said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics