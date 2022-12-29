 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man put knife to woman’s throat, robbed her in Far East Side garage, Madison police say

Robbery suspect 2, Madison police photo

Madison police say this is the man who put a knife to a woman’s throat and robbed her in the garage of her Far East Side home on Wednesday.

A man put a knife to a woman’s throat and robbed her in the garage of her Far East Side home on Wednesday, Madison police reported.

At about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, the woman parked in her garage in the 1000 block of Tony Drive, and was unloading her groceries when a man approached her through an open door, held scissors to her throat and demanded money, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man stole her keys and wallet, but quickly discarded these items once he realized there was no cash in the wallet, Fryer said.

Robbery suspect 1, Madison police photo

A police dog was brought in but was unsuccessful in locating the robber, who is pictured in the home security video camera photos accompanying this story, Fryer said.

Robbery suspect 3, Madison police photo

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

