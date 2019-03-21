Try 3 months for $3
A man trying to buy clothes from a stranger in a car Wednesday night was pushed out of the car after getting robbed at gunpoint on Madison's East Side.

The 19-year-old Madison victim suffered road rash, or abrasions from hitting the pavement, after he was pushed out near Walbridge Avenue at about 11:30 p.m., Madison police said.

The victim told police he had arranged to meet the man through social media, so he could buy some items of clothing.

"He got into a car with the man after they arranged to meet at a fast-food restaurant on Milwaukee Street," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Once inside the car, the victim realized there were three men in it, one with a handgun.

"He said he was robbed before being pushed out the car door," DeSpain said.

No description of the suspects was given.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

