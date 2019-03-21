A man trying to buy clothes from a stranger in a car Wednesday night was pushed out of the car after getting robbed at gunpoint on Madison's East Side.
The 19-year-old Madison victim suffered road rash, or abrasions from hitting the pavement, after he was pushed out near Walbridge Avenue at about 11:30 p.m., Madison police said.
The victim told police he had arranged to meet the man through social media, so he could buy some items of clothing.
"He got into a car with the man after they arranged to meet at a fast-food restaurant on Milwaukee Street," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Once inside the car, the victim realized there were three men in it, one with a handgun.
"He said he was robbed before being pushed out the car door," DeSpain said.
No description of the suspects was given.
Football player Quintez Cephus' civil rights case against UW dropped, but likely to be re-filed after sex assault trial
Security guard bitten, scratched by shoplifter, Madison police say
Woman arrested in gas station holdup, Madison police say
Off-duty deputy sees drug suspect at Walmart, leads to arrest, Richland County Sheriff says
'Prolific shoplifter' arrested again, Madison police say
Alleged burglar arrested in second attempt at store in 2 hours, Madison police say
Man tased by Janesville officer, arrested for alleged 7th OWI
Two arrested in Mifflin Street shooting, Madison police say
Two arrested in Mifflin Street shooting, Madison police say
Evansville man arrested for alleged 7th OWI, police say
Mugging suspect arrested a month later, Madison police say
Man allegedly sold drugs to addicts at rehab facility, Madison police say
Subscribe to Daily Headlines