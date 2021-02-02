Man punches woman at bar before fleeing in BMW, abandoning it on Far East Side

Madison police are investigating after a man reportedly punched a woman at a bar, left in a BMW and later abandoned the vehicle in a snowbank on the Far East Side early Tuesday morning.

The unidentified man punched the woman after a verbal argument at a bar on the North Side, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. The man then left the bar with other people in the BMW X5 shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman followed the BMW along with a friend to try and "ram" it, Grigg said, and later told police there were shots fired from the BMW toward their car. No injuries or property damage were reported, but officers did find bullet fragments in the road.

The BMW was later found by police abandoned in a snowbank near the intersection of Crest Line Drive and Donald Drive. Officers and a K9 unit were not able to find the man or anyone else involved.

