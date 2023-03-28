A man punched and spit on an East Towne Mall security guard and threatened to kill an officer on Saturday, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to East Towne Mall around 2:30 p.m. Saturday after the man attacked the guard, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man, Yahyaa N. Kelly, 47, was asked to leave for causing a disturbance at the mall and while being escorted out, punched and spit in the face of the security guard, Fryer said.

When officers found Kelly nearby, he became combative as he was being arrested. He also attempted to damage a squad car and threatened to kill the officers taking him to a hospital, Fryer said.

After he was medically cleared, Kelly was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, threats to law enforcement officers, discharging bodily fluids at law enforcement officers, resisting arrest and bail jumping, Fryer said.