You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man punches intoxicated man yelling racial slurs on State Street, Madison police say
alert

Man punches intoxicated man yelling racial slurs on State Street, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison police squad stock file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A black man punched an intoxicated white man who was yelling racial slurs on State Street on Friday night, Madison police reported.

The 59-year-old man who was punched hit his head on the pavement, and was taken to a hospital where he needed stitches, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man was yelling racial slurs in the 300 block of State Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday, DeSpain said.

The man who threw the punch was gone before police arrived, and the battery investigation is ongoing, DeSpain said.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics