Man punches intoxicated man yelling racial slurs on State Street, Madison police say

A black man punched an intoxicated white man who was yelling racial slurs on State Street on Friday night, Madison police reported.

The 59-year-old man who was punched hit his head on the pavement, and was taken to a hospital where he needed stitches, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man was yelling racial slurs in the 300 block of State Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday, DeSpain said.

The man who threw the punch was gone before police arrived, and the battery investigation is ongoing, DeSpain said.

