Man punched, robbed on Southwest Side street, Madison police say

A man was punched and robbed on a Southwest Side street early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 12:05 a.m. Saturday, a man told police he was walking in the 3400 block of Manchester Road, near McKee Road, when another man also walking on Manchester Road punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

The assailant then went through the pockets of the man and stole his wallet, which contained cash, Gibson said.

The assailant then fled on foot and man was able to walk home and then call police. He was treated at a local hospital for facial injuries, Gibson said.

No arrest has been reported.