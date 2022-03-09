Man punched, kicked, robbed while walking home on East Side, Madison police say

A man was punched, kicked and robbed while walking home on the East Side early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

The man called police around 12:40 a.m. from a gas station in the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue, saying he had stopped there to use an ATM and was walking home when he was attacked, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The 45-year-old man said his attacker punched and kicked him, broke his phone and stole $100. The man then returned to the gas station to call police, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.