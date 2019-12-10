Terrance Moore Jr. booking photo

Terrance Moore Jr.

 Dane County Sheriff's Office

A man was knocked down and punched at least 15 times in his head and upper body Monday by someone he knows in what he said was a dispute over marijuana, Madison police reported. 

The 31-year-old victim flagged down officers on State Street Monday night following the attack, and told them the dispute was over marijuana. The victim was not seriously injured, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Video surveillance shows a suspect pushing the man down, then getting on top of him while delivering a series of at least 15 blows to the head and upper body, DeSpain said.

The suspect was located in the area and was in possession of several small bags of "weed."

Terrance Moore Jr., 48, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of battery, disorderly conduct, and possession with intent to deliver THC (marijuana).

