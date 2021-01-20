Man pulls gun on another man, stabs and pepper sprays him in Downtown incident, Madison police say

A man pulled a gun on another man, cut him with a knife and pepper sprayed him in an incident Downtown on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.

At about 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Bassett Street, Phillip Fung Li, 25, pointed the Glock-style gun at a 28-year-old man, who immediately grabbed the gun, starting a struggle, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

During the struggle, Li pulling out a knife and cut the 28-year-old, then pepper-sprayed him before fleeing in his car, Grigg said.

A witness was able to get the license plate of the fleeing car and officers were able to set up near the address registered with the car, resulting in Li’s arrest when he arrived there a short while later, Grigg said.

Investigators determined that the original dispute was over money and the Glock-style gun actually was a BB gun, Grigg said.

Grigg was jailed on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and OC device that causes harm.

