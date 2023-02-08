A man was pulled from his vehicle in a carjacking on the Far East Side on Friday morning, Madison police reported Wednesday.

At about 5:15 a.m. Friday, the man was warming his vehicle up in a driveway in the 6400 block of East Buckeye Road when the door was opened and he was pulled from the vehicle and thrown into the snow, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The thief then got in the vehicle and drove away, Fryer said.

The area was checked for cameras and the vehicle was listed as stolen, Fryer said.

No arrests have been reported.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.