Man pretends to be asleep when 3 burglars enter his Far East Side house, Madison police say

A man pretended to be asleep when three burglars entered his Far East Side house early Friday morning, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the 2800 block of Holborn Circle on the burglary report shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

The resident told officers that he parked his vehicle in his driveway unlocked and the burglars were able to find the garage door opener in it and use to get into the house, Hannah said.

The man said he was lying on the couch when the three burglars entered the house. He said that while he pretended to be asleep, one burglar went upstairs, then back downstairs, and he could hear the jingling of keys, Hannah said.

The burglars then left the house and took off in two vehicles - the one they arrived in and one they stole from the man, Hannah said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

