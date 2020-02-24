Man poses as water utility worker to rob East Side couple, Madison police say

A man posed as a Madison Water Utility worker to get into an East Side couple's home and rob them, Madison police reported.

The man was carrying a small walkie-talkie and wearing a yellow or green construction-style vest over a T-shirt when he talked his way into the couple’s home on Meredith Avenue around 11 a.m. Saturday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man claimed his crew was working somewhere near the couple’s home and that he needed to check their water to see if it contained green dye. The man first inspected the tap in the kitchen and then asked to check the water downstairs, DeSpain said.

The man, who was talking with someone via his walkie-talkie, and the couple spent many minutes downstairs, DeSpain said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The couple later discovered someone had gone into their bedroom and stolen a number of items, including money, and they contacted police, DeSpain said.

The couple described the man as having a dark complexion, possibly Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, with a slender build. They also noticed a red SUV in the area, but did not see the man get in it, DeSpain said.