You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man poses as water utility worker to rob East Side couple, Madison police say
top story

Man poses as water utility worker to rob East Side couple, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison police squad stock file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man posed as a Madison Water Utility worker to get into an East Side couple's home and rob them, Madison police reported.

The man was carrying a small walkie-talkie and wearing a yellow or green construction-style vest over a T-shirt when he talked his way into the couple’s home on Meredith Avenue around 11 a.m. Saturday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man claimed his crew was working somewhere near the couple’s home and that he needed to check their water to see if it contained green dye. The man first inspected the tap in the kitchen and then asked to check the water downstairs, DeSpain said.

The man, who was talking with someone via his walkie-talkie, and the couple spent many minutes downstairs, DeSpain said.

The couple later discovered someone had gone into their bedroom and stolen a number of items, including money, and they contacted police, DeSpain said.

The couple described the man as having a dark complexion, possibly Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, with a slender build. They also noticed a red SUV in the area, but did not see the man get in it, DeSpain said.

Police said anyone working for the Madison Water Utility would have an official ID in a lanyard around their neck, and would be wearing jackets and shirts with "Madison Water Utility" written on them.

Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics