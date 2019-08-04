Two people were sitting in a car early Saturday morning in Fitchburg when a man pointed a gun at them and demanded their possessions, according to police.
Fitchburg Police Officers responded to the armed robbery around 5:30 a.m. The incident occurred on the 1600 block of Whispering Pines Way, police reported.
After robbing the victims, the suspect fled on foot. He was around 30 years old, black with a thin build and was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.
Fitchburg police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014. Callers can stay anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.