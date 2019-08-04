Fitchburg Police squad car tight crop 2-11-19
Fitchburg Police Department

Two people were sitting in a car early Saturday morning in Fitchburg when a man pointed a gun at them and demanded their possessions, according to police. 

Fitchburg Police Officers responded to the armed robbery around 5:30 a.m. The incident occurred on the 1600 block of Whispering Pines Way, police reported. 

After robbing the victims, the suspect fled on foot. He was around 30 years old, black with a thin build and was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. 

Fitchburg police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014. Callers can stay anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.