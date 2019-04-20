A man faces tentative felony charges after he pointed a gun toward another person while driving on the Beltline Friday evening, Madison police said.
Another person driving east on the Beltline near Mineral Point Road at about 8 p.m. called police to say that a small vehicle was speeding and drove between lanes to pass the caller, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said.
While the driver was passing the caller's vehicle, he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the driver, Gibson said.
The caller had told police that the driver with the gun had exited onto Mineral Point Road while the caller continued on the Beltline, Gibson said.
The 24-year-old man, who had not been identified, was arrested later that night on tentative charges of reckless endangering safety, Gibson said.
No injuries were reported, and there was no evidence of any shots fired, Gibson said.