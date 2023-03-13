A man pointed a gun at two men after an altercation Sunday night on the East Side, Madison police reported.

The men were walking in the 2600 block of Scofield Street around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when they passed a parked vehicle. The men said there was a verbal altercation and a person in the vehicle got out and pointed a gun at them, Fryer said.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.