Man pleads guilty to shooting over fake money used for marijuana buy

A man charged with shooting two people who bought marijuana from him using two counterfeit $100 bills pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge.
Alfa M. Umar III, 23, of Madison, was originally charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting on Aug. 21, 2020, that injured two people on Madison's East Side.
Under a plea agreement, Umar pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree reckless injury. Instead of facing up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision on each of the attempted homicide charges, he faces up to 25 years on the single reckless injury charge.
Prosecutors agreed to limit their request for prison for Umar to 10 years. That's five years shy of the maximum of 15 years he could face, along with 10 years of extended supervision.
Four other charges were dismissed but can be considered when Umar is sentenced at a later date by Circuit Judge Chris Taylor after a presentence investigation is finished by the state Department of Corrections.
According to court documents, the men contacted Umar's girlfriend, Mariana Sanchez, through Facebook looking for marijuana. The two, along with a third man, met Umar and Sanchez at Warner Park, where Umar got out of his car and the men paid $200 for $160 in marijuana and got back $40 in change.
But when they drove from the parking lot, Umar chased their truck until he was able to ram it and block the truck in the 2800 block of Commercial Avenue. Umar then got out of his car and began firing a gun. One man was struck in the elbow while another sustained more serious wounds to his face and torso. The third man, who was in the back seat, ducked down.
One of the men who was shot later admitted to police he gave Umar counterfeit money to pay for the marijuana, according to court documents.
Sanchez, 19, of Madison, still faces a delivery of marijuana charge. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges against her were dismissed during a preliminary hearing in September 2020. A trial is set for February.