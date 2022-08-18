Man pleads guilty to sexual assault charge involving 2-year-old girl

A Columbus man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree sexual assault of a child for a 2019 incident in which he admitted walking into a DeForest home and having inappropriate contact with a 2-year-old girl in her bed.

Eduardo Munoz-Salinas, 20, was 17 years old the night of Aug. 31, 2019, when he walked into the home dressed only in a bathrobe, got into a crib with the girl and caused her to touch him inappropriately.

As part of a plea agreement, four other charges were dismissed, including burglary, two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and bail jumping. Deputy District Attorney William Brown said there is no agreement on any limits to the sentence that can be sought when Circuit Judge Ellen Berz sentences Munoz-Salinas on Nov. 10.

First-degree sexual assault of a child carries a maximum sentence of 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

Munoz-Salinas will remain free on bail but has been effectively on house arrest since his bail was posted in October 2019.

A criminal complaint states that after being in the home, which belonged to a neighbor at the time, Munoz-Salinas returned to look for a pill bottle and a screwdriver he thought he left behind.

The girl's father told police he found the pill bottle with Munoz-Salinas' name on it in his daughter's crib. The screwdriver was found on a neighbor's lawn, the complaint states.

The girl's father had been awakened in the early morning hours of Sept. 1, 2019, by light in the hallway, and heard "hurried" footsteps toward the front door. A neighbor called police after seeing a bathrobe-clad person on her security camera.

In an interview with police, Munoz-Salinas admitted he went to the home where the girl lives and found the front door unlocked, then found the girl in her bed.