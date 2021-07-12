Man pleads guilty to setting homeless peoples' tent aflame in Madison

A 50-year-old man plead guilty Monday to setting fire to the tent of three homeless people in a Downtown Madison park last September.
Kerry Meighan, of Freeport, Illinois, entered a guilty plea for the felony charge of arson of property other than a building. He's scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 11.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Chris Taylor accepted the plea and dismissed three other felony arson charges, including arson of a building for the damage the fire caused to a nearby park shelter. The other charges were read in, meaning Taylor can consider them when sentencing Meighan for the other charge.
Two 36-year-old women and a 31-year-old man experiencing homelessness had set up a tent next to the James Madison Park shelter on East Gorham Street the afternoon of Sept. 18, 2020, according to Madison police.
Meighan sat on a park nearby and watched them set up the tent, police said. The three left around noon, and Morgan was seen walking over to the tent shortly before 1 p.m.
He leaned into the tent, went into the restroom, then returned to the tent briefly and walked away, according to police. Less than a minute later, the tent went up in flames, causing the shelter to also catch fire.
Meighan admitted in court Monday that he was the one who set fire to the tent. He did not explain why.
Meighan faces a maximum sentence of a $10,000 fine and up to one-and-a-half years in prison and two years of extended supervision, but the state has agree to argue for a lesser sentence that would not include prison time.
Prosecutor Tracy McMiller said she will argue for no more than five years of probation, which could include up to one year of additional jail time, at the sentencing. The defense will likely argue for a shorter probation period.
Meighan spent about a month in the Dane County Jail last fall while waiting for a court hearing, and then was released on a signature bond, a signed promise to return to court. He had previously lived in Madison, but moved to Illinois after he was released from jail.
He is also facing a disorderly conduct charge in a La Crosse County case from April 2020.