Man pleads guilty to setting homeless peoples' tent aflame in Madison

A 50-year-old man plead guilty Monday to setting fire to the tent of three homeless people in a Downtown Madison park last September.

Kerry Meighan, of Freeport, Illinois, entered a guilty plea for the felony charge of arson of property other than a building. He's scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 11.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Chris Taylor accepted the plea and dismissed three other felony arson charges, including arson of a building for the damage the fire caused to a nearby park shelter. The other charges were read in, meaning Taylor can consider them when sentencing Meighan for the other charge.

Two 36-year-old women and a 31-year-old man experiencing homelessness had set up a tent next to the James Madison Park shelter on East Gorham Street the afternoon of Sept. 18, 2020, according to Madison police.

Meighan sat on a park nearby and watched them set up the tent, police said. The three left around noon, and Morgan was seen walking over to the tent shortly before 1 p.m.

He leaned into the tent, went into the restroom, then returned to the tent briefly and walked away, according to police. Less than a minute later, the tent went up in flames, causing the shelter to also catch fire.