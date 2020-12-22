Man pleads guilty to near-fatal stabbing last year, but mental commitment to be ordered

According to a criminal complaint, Faircloth claimed to police that the stabbing victim owed Faircloth money. It also states Faircloth made nonsensical statements to police after his arrest.

The complaint states the fiancee of the stabbing victim told police she and her husband-to-be thought in October 2018 they were renting an entire house, but the following month the landlord informed them she was renting a room in the house to Faircloth, who was a stranger to the couple.

They learned Faircloth is schizophrenic and was on extended supervision after serving a prison sentence for an earlier crime in Door County, the complaint states.

The man said that on Feb. 10, 2019, he walked into the kitchen and was stabbed in the abdomen by Faircloth. During a struggle that ensued, the man was stabbed six times, according to the complaint.

The knife narrowly missed the man's intestines and heart, the complaint states. A doctor said the man would have died without immediate medical help.

Faircloth served a prison sentence for punching a deputy at the Door County Jail, two months after his arrest for driving a vehicle stolen in McFarland. He still faces a 2015 burglary charge in Calumet County, but that case has been suspended since 2017.