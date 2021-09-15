Man pleads guilty to murder for stabbing daughter to death, sentenced to life

According to a criminal complaint, Christianson stabbed his daughter to death after his wife had threatened to end their marriage, and left the house for a short time to buy more beer for Christianson, who was already intoxicated.

Dawn Christianson told police she was sleeping when she woke to find her husband going out to buy more beer. She said if he did that, their relationship was over, and instead offered to go to the store because she didn't want him to drive drunk, the complaint states.

She went to a grocery store, but it was too late to buy alcohol. When she arrived home she was met by Christianson as she came in through the garage. He was holding a large kitchen knife, according to the complaint.

She asked him about Addrianna, and he said, "I already killed her."

Travis Christianson then attacked Dawn Christianson, the complaint states, but she was able to get the knife away from him, call 911, then go to a neighbor's home for help.

Police found Addrianna in a bathtub. An autopsy found she had stab wounds to her head, neck, torso and extremities, along with defensive wounds to one of her hands, according to the complaint.