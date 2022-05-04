Man pleads guilty to mayhem for knife attack on homeless sleeper

A Stoughton man pleaded guilty Wednesday to causing an unprovoked and disfiguring injury to a homeless man who was sleeping on State Street in 2020 when he was attacked.

Matthew D. Johnson, 36, pleaded guilty to mayhem, a felony that carries up to 40 years of combined prison and extended supervision when he is sentenced in August by Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland.

Mayhem is the cutting or mutilation of a body part on another person that causes great bodily harm and is intended to disfigure.

As part of a plea agreement, a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide was dismissed. Under the agreement, Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hess can ask for no more than six years in prison for Johnson.

A man identified in court documents as John G. Englert, 71, told police that during the July 30, 2020, attack he was awakened as he slept outside to hear someone saying to him, "I'm gonna kill you, you racist!" before slamming Englert's head against something hard, according to a criminal complaint.

Englert told police the man then began slashing him with a box cutter, the complaint states. The man was later identified as Johnson using video from city street cameras.

Englert was cut on his face, neck, back and left leg, the complaint states.

Englert was charged in September 2020 with spray-painting racist graffiti on several buildings on or near lower State Street. The graffiti charges were all dismissed later, but Englert pleaded guilty to several other charges that were also pending against him. He was found not legally responsible for the crimes, though, due to mental disease or defect and was ordered into a state mental commitment.

Johnson was scheduled for a trial next week on the attempted homicide and mayhem charges, and Englert was slated to testify. The trial is now canceled.

The complaint states Englert went into the 7-Eleven store on State Street after the attack, which was recorded by a city street camera. In the video, three men, two of them carrying skateboards, could be seen coming onto a landscaping island in the 700 block of State Street where Englert was sleeping. One of them began to stab and slash at Englert.

Englert told police he thought his attacker was going for his jugular vein and his femoral artery, but he was able to block him, the complaint states.

