A Madison man who was charged last year with shooting another man to death on the city’s South Side pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser homicide charge, canceling a trial that was set to begin later this month.
Antonio R. Gentry, 37, who was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the May 16, 2018, shooting death of Rayshawn Jackson, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional homicide, along with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Gentry entered his pleas without any agreements on sentencing recommendations. Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford will sentence Gentry on Oct. 18.
On the second-degree intentional homicide conviction alone, Gentry faces up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision. Had he been convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, Gentry would have been sentenced to mandatory life in prison.
Several other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
A criminal complaint issued about a year ago charged Gentry with shooting Jackson outside an apartment building on Waunona Woods Court. Jackson died five days after he was shot.
According to the complaint, Jackson’s father told police he was in a group that included Gentry, two other men and two children when Jackson drove up in his vehicle. He told police that many knew Gentry and Jackson were arguing over a woman, so Jackson’s father told his son to leave.
Gentry then began arguing with Jackson, the complaint states. Jackson ducked and turned his head away after Gentry pointed the gun at him, Jackson’s father told police, then he saw Gentry shoot his son in the head.
Jackson’s father said Gentry continued trying to fire the gun but it malfunctioned.
Gentry fled but was later arrested after barricading himself inside the maintenance room of an apartment building in the 6200 block of Bridge Road, the complaint states.
Gentry’s guilty pleas come less than a week after Crawford denied a motion by Gentry and his lawyer, Terry Frederick, to exclude statements made by Gentry to police after he was in custody. Frederick argued that Gentry had not been properly read his Miranda rights — the warning police read criminal suspects informing them that their statements may be used against them — because police interviewed Gentry, at Gentry’s request, about an hour after his Miranda warning had been read to him.