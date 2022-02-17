Man pleads guilty to killing North Side neighbor in 2020

A Madison man charged in 2020 with first-degree intentional homicide for the bludgeoning death of his 81-year-old neighbor on the city's North Side pleaded guilty Thursday to a lesser charge of homicide.

Lawyers for Saynit Keokanya, 40, said he is afflicted with schizophrenia that is controlled with medication, but on May 22, 2020, before he forced his way into the apartment of Nang Yee Lee, he had also used drugs which, according to a criminal complaint, included cocaine and marijuana.

State assistant public defender Richard Jones said the incident happened during a psychotic episode, but because of the drug use, experts hired to assess Keokanya for a possible insanity defense were not able to opine that it was solely the mental illness that caused Keokanya to act.

Under an agreement with Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller, Keokanya pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide, which carries up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision. McMiller agreed to seek no more than 15 years in prison followed by a long period of extended supervision when Keokanya is sentenced in July by Circuit Judge Ellen Berz.

Keokanya had been scheduled for a two-week trial that was to start on March 7.

The reckless homicide charge requires that Keokanya caused Lee's death by criminally reckless conduct that posed an unreasonable and substantial risk of death or great bodily harm, and that the circumstances of his acts showed utter disregard for human life.

A criminal complaint states that after Keokanya attacked Lee, who lived in the same Northport Drive apartment building as Keokanya, he told police he had to save himself and his brother from something that was attacking them. He later said it was Enoch, who he said was a fallen angel.

Keokanya and Lee did not know one another, police have said.

Police were called to the apartment building on Northport Drive around 9:20 p.m. on May 22, 2020. Keokanya's brother said Keokanya had been acting strangely and was out of control had said he thought he had killed someone. Earlier, Keokanya's brother told police, Kerokanya had accused people of being "out to get him."

When police found Lee, they at first thought he had been shot. He had significant head injuries and was taken to UW Hospital where he died three days later.

Keokanya told police he had first shot at Lee, then after having difficulty re-loading his gun, he pistol-whipped him. Keokanya had also forced his way into another apartment, the complaint states, but nobody was home.

Keokanya was found incompetent to assist in his defense in July 2020 but about two months later Berz ruled he had regained competence after treatment that included taking medication.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.