A Madison man faces life in prison after he pleaded guilty Monday to shooting another man to death in 2021 outside a Southwest Side Madison gas station.

Christopher L. Somersett Jr., 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide for the July 5, 2021, shooting death of Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams, 22, of Dodgeville, outside the BP gas station at 4501 Verona Road.

Somersett was the second man to plead guilty to charges in Davis-Williams' shooting. In December, Avieon L. Little, 25, of Fitchburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime.

Somersett had been scheduled to stand trial on the homicide charge the week of May 15. He will instead be sentenced on Aug. 7 by Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz, who did not immediately impose the mandatory life sentence.

Under terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend that Somersett be allowed to petition for release from prison on extended supervision after serving 30 years.

A criminal complaint filed in August 2021 states Somersett approached a car in which Davis-Williams was a front seat passenger and fired multiple gunshots. Somersett was arrested two days after the shooting, and Little was arrested more than a month later.

No sentencing date has been set for Little. Earlier this year, he had asked to withdraw his guilty plea, but the request was denied by Berz. A status conference for Little is scheduled in June.

The complaint doesn't state why Somersett and Little killed Davis-Williams, but it tied them to the shooting using surveillance video and other data obtained using search warrants.

A witness told police he heard as many as 15 gunshots fired in rapid succession during the incident, then saw two men run from the gas station, get into a car and speed off down Britta Parkway.

An autopsy found Davis-Williams had sustained seven gunshot wounds, including to his head.

About two weeks after the shooting, in a call from jail to his girlfriend, Somersett said a detective showed him pictures and videos of a car, his clothing and him entering a building.

“I made my bed so I’m going to lay in it,” Somersett said at one point in the conversation, the complaint states.