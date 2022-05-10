Man pleads guilty to homicide in drunken driving crash that killed motorcycle rider

A Prairie du Sac man pleaded guilty Tuesday to homicide by drunken driving for a crash in 2020 in which his car smashed into the back of a motorcycle that was stopped at a red light, killing its rider.

Gabriel D. Bare, 24, now faces up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision for the Aug. 6, 2020, crash at Highways 12 and K in the town of Springfield, which killed Troy J. Bronk, 46, of Sun Prairie.

The plea came as part of an agreement between Deputy District Attorney William Brown and state assistant public defender Ronald Benavides. Neither side recommended a sentence as part of the agreement but will argue for a sentence later. Circuit Judge Chris Taylor will sentence Bare on Aug. 2.

By state law, Taylor must sentence Bare to at least five years of confinement or provide a compelling reason why she is not doing so. A change in state law in 2019 added the minimum sentence requirement to drunken driving homicide convictions.

Two other Dane County charges were dismissed as part of the agreement, and a Sauk County bail jumping charge will also be dismissed.

A criminal complaint states that a preliminary breath test found Bare's blood alcohol concentration after the crash to be 0.11%, above the 0.08% limit for drivers.

According to the complaint, Bare said while he was being booked at the Dane County Jail that he drank four shots of vodka between 8 and 9 p.m. and said he was drinking in his car. The crash happened about 9:30 p.m., the complaint states.

The complaint states Bare told a Dane County sheriff's deputy he was going west on Highway 12 when the traffic light at Highway K turned red, and he slowed to a stop. He said he was texting when "this guy swerved in front of me."

Bare had initially placed himself in the left turn lane, but when the deputy pointed out Bare had said he was going straight, not turning, Bare said Bronk "must have been here and I didn't see him."

Bare also claimed he ran to get help because he had lost his phone earlier, but the deputy pointed out that contradicted his earlier claim that he was texting his girlfriend just before the crash, the complaint states.

