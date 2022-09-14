Man pleads guilty to homicide charge in fatal Highway 51 crash

A former Madison man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a Stoughton woman a year ago by driving drunk, though the plea agreement was met with some skepticism by a Dane County judge who took the guilty plea.

Eric G. Ignarski, 40, of Kenosha, pleaded guilty to homicide by drunken driving for a Sept. 11, 2021, crash on Highway 51 that killed Sierra L. Frisch, 47. Her car was struck head-on by Ignarski as she drove south in the town of Dunn.

Data downloaded from Ignarski's Toyota Camry showed that five seconds before the crash he was going 100 mph, and at the crash impact had accelerated to 108.7 mph, a criminal complaint states. He was driving in the wrong lane of Highway 51 with a blood alcohol concentration of nearly 0.25%, three times the 0.08% limit for Wisconsin drivers.

Under a plea agreement, charges of second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by driving with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration were dismissed. Assistant District Attorney Tim Helmberger said he would ask for no more than six years in prison for Ignarski when he is sentenced on Nov. 17, one year more than the recently-created mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

Under the 2019 law, a lower sentence can be imposed only if a judge provides a compelling reason for it. The maximum sentence for the conviction is 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

"My first reaction is, I'm not sure I would agree to six years," said Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara, after confirming with Helmberger Ignarski's blood alcohol concentration and the speed he was traveling. "I don't understand why it wouldn't be higher."

McNamara said he believes the average sentence in Dane County for homicide by drunken driving is seven to eight years, and a 10-year sentence isn't unusual.

McNamara told Ignarski he is not required to follow the sentencing recommendations of either side or those made as part of a plea agreement, but that he gives consideration to the arguments made by attorneys. He said he spoke up because "I don't want to surprise defendants."

Ignarski's attorney, Brian Brophy, briefly conferred with Ignarski outside the courtroom and returned to tell McNamara that Ignarski would go ahead with his guilty plea despite the warning.

"Mr. Ignarski wishes to plead guilty because he is guilty," Brophy said, adding that he was confident he can present arguments on the relevant sentencing factors that would support the sentence Ignarski will seek.

At a recent sentencing hearing for Nicholas Hanley -- who was not convicted of homicide by drunken driving but pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent driving, causing great bodily harm by reckless driving and fourth-offense driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration -- McNamara imposed a five-year prison sentence.

McNamara compared Hanley's case to that of Bruce Burnside, a Lutheran bishop McNamara sentenced in 2014 to 10 years in prison for the reckless driving death of a jogger in Sun Prairie. The case has been something of a touchstone for McNamara.

McNamara ordered Ignarski, who has been free on a signature bond since he was charged on Dec. 9, taken into custody. He said Ignarski is no longer innocent of a crime considered very serious under state law. Brophy had argued that Ignarski has no prior criminal record, was receiving substantial treatment, was doing volunteer work and poses no risk of not appearing for sentencing.