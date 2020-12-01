Man pleads guilty to gun possession during Downtown unrest, but issue of his arrest remains

A Janesville man who said he came to Madison to watch civil unrest on State Street because he was bored at home pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing a gun after a felony conviction.

Kyle C. Olson, 29, was arrested on May 31, the second night of several in which peaceful protests against police brutality were followed by vandalism and looting in the Downtown area and in other areas of Madison.

"I drove up here from Janesville to watch the riots because I seen it on Facebook and I was quarantining for a couple months at that time, so I was getting kind of bored sitting at my house," Olson told U.S. District Judge William Conley during a hearing Tuesday.

Olson appeared from the Dane County Jail during a hearing held by video conference.

Olson said he drove Downtown, parked his car and took his gun out of the trunk and was immediately arrested by police.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan said Olson parked his car in the 200 block of West Gilman Street, walked behind a building, then returned to his car, opened the trunk and took out a black handgun, which he put into the back waistband of his pants, covering it with his shirt.

