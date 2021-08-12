Man pleads guilty to firing gun repeatedly after pot deal went wrong, injuring 1

A man charged with two counts of attempted homicide after he fired gunshots that wounded another man when a marijuana deal Downtown went wrong pleaded guilty Thursday to lesser charges.
Benjamin L. Nickel, 40, of Madison, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm by a felon for an Oct. 17, 2019, incident in which Nickel said he chased and fired gunshots at the men who he said stole a five-pound bag of marijuana from him and a partner at gunpoint, and did not stop firing until his gun was empty.
The transaction was to take place at an apartment in the 600 block of Langdon Street.
Nickel now faces up to a total of 47½ years of combined prison and extended supervision when he is sentenced Oct. 19 by Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland.
Nickel's case has faced delays since it was charged in November 2019, including two competency proceedings and a change of attorneys. In both competency challenges, Nickel was found to be competent to assist in his defense.
In the meantime, a man charged in the case along with Nickel, Jeremiah C. Coby, 40, of Madison, pleaded guilty in April 2020 to two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment as a party to a crime and was sentenced in July 2020 to five years of probation.
A criminal complaint states Nickel told a Madison police detective that during the marijuana sale, one of the purported buyers pulled out a gun, which prompted Nickel to pull out a gun and fire shots.
The buyers, the complaint states, told police they learned Coby had marijuana to sell, which he brought in a duffel bag. But one of the men said the marijuana wasn't good, so he "just took it on principle." That caused tensions to escalate and guns to be drawn.
Nickel told police he chased the two men, shooting at them until his gun was empty. One of the men, Phillip Buckner, was shot in the right bicep. Video surveillance showed Nickel firing more than a dozen rounds at the two men, a court document states.
Buckner's brother, Brandon Buckner, 30, of Madison, was charged in a separate criminal complaint with second-degree reckless endangerment for allegedly firing gunshots. His case remains open. Phillip Buckner was not charged.