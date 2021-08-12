Man pleads guilty to firing gun repeatedly after pot deal went wrong, injuring 1

A man charged with two counts of attempted homicide after he fired gunshots that wounded another man when a marijuana deal Downtown went wrong pleaded guilty Thursday to lesser charges.

Benjamin L. Nickel, 40, of Madison, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm by a felon for an Oct. 17, 2019, incident in which Nickel said he chased and fired gunshots at the men who he said stole a five-pound bag of marijuana from him and a partner at gunpoint, and did not stop firing until his gun was empty.

The transaction was to take place at an apartment in the 600 block of Langdon Street.

Nickel now faces up to a total of 47½ years of combined prison and extended supervision when he is sentenced Oct. 19 by Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland.

Nickel's case has faced delays since it was charged in November 2019, including two competency proceedings and a change of attorneys. In both competency challenges, Nickel was found to be competent to assist in his defense.