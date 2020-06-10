Man pleads guilty to federal kidnapping charge, will seek 15-year sentence

A Madison man who got into a woman's car in 2018 and forced her at gunpoint to drive him hundreds of miles away from Wisconsin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal kidnapping charge.
The gun, police later discovered, was a BB gun.
"I got into a car with a BB gun and I told her to take me out of state," Marvin M. Baker, 44, told U.S. District Judge William Conley, shortly before pleading guilty to the kidnapping charge during a hearing held Wednesday by video conference. "It looked like a real gun."
Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Baker, who was ultimately arrested in Indiana, will ask for a 15-year prison sentence in August when he is sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley.
Under terms of the agreement, Baker could withdraw his guilty plea if Conley does not agree to the sentence jointly recommended by Baker's lawyer, Murali Jasti, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Przybylinski Finn.
Przbylinski Finn said the woman was in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant on East Washington Avenue in Madison around noon on April 19, 2018, when a man she didn't know got into the passenger side of her car "and pointed what appeared to be a real gun, later identified as a BB gun, at her and told her to drive south."
He told the woman he needed to get to Texas.
During their journey, they stopped to use the bathroom, where Baker held onto the car keys and stood outside the bathroom. But when they reached Wheatfield, Indiana, about 40 miles southwest of Gary, she told him she had to use the bathroom again, Przybylinski Finn said.
They stopped at a Family Express convenience store, where the woman grabbed the car keys and ran inside the store to get help.
"No one in the gas station did anything," Przybylinski Finn said, so the woman ran back to her car and drove off, dialing 911 as she drove.
Another woman at the store told police Baker asked her to give him a ride toward Louisville, Kentucky. She did, until the car was stopped by police near the Kentucky border. Baker was arrested. As officers searched the car they found the BB gun under the seat.
The second woman told police she had voluntarily given Baker a ride and was not the victim of a crime, Przybylinski Finn said.
During an allocution with Conley, Baker said he never threatened the second woman with the gun and said she never knew he had it. He said he stashed it under the seat when police stopped the car.
Baker said when the first woman ran from the car to get help, he went back to the car, grabbed the BB gun and then asked the second woman for a ride. He said he never brandished the gun at the first woman to try to convince her to keep driving him.
Baker is also charged in Dane County Circuit Court with armed robbery, armed carjacking and kidnapping for a separate incident alleged to have occurred on April 16, three days before the events described in the federal charges.
In that incident, according to a criminal complaint, Baker got into the passenger seat of another woman's car, showed her a gun in his waistband and told the woman he was going to rob her but not hurt her. The complaint states he had her drive him to an ATM and withdraw money. He later drove off in her car.
Because of the time it has taken to send Baker to a federal facility out of state for a competency evaluation, proceedings in the state case have gone nowhere, and Baker is still awaiting a preliminary hearing for those charges.
At his Aug. 27 sentencing in federal court, Conley will also sentence Baker for the revocation of his supervision for a 2006 bank robbery in Verona. Any sentence he receives for that would be concurrent to the kidnapping sentence, under the plea agreement. Baker had been released from prison in January 2018, just a few months before the kidnapping incidents.
