Man pleads guilty to federal kidnapping charge, will seek 15-year sentence

During their journey, they stopped to use the bathroom, where Baker held onto the car keys and stood outside the bathroom. But when they reached Wheatfield, Indiana, about 40 miles southwest of Gary, she told him she had to use the bathroom again, Przybylinski Finn said.

They stopped at a Family Express convenience store, where the woman grabbed the car keys and ran inside the store to get help.

"No one in the gas station did anything," Przybylinski Finn said, so the woman ran back to her car and drove off, dialing 911 as she drove.

Another woman at the store told police Baker asked her to give him a ride toward Louisville, Kentucky. She did, until the car was stopped by police near the Kentucky border. Baker was arrested. As officers searched the car they found the BB gun under the seat.

The second woman told police she had voluntarily given Baker a ride and was not the victim of a crime, Przybylinski Finn said.

During an allocution with Conley, Baker said he never threatened the second woman with the gun and said she never knew he had it. He said he stashed it under the seat when police stopped the car.