A Chicago man charged last year with what prosecutors described as the execution of a man who had just left the Dane County Jail, using a gun modified to fire automatically, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree intentional homicide and was sentenced to the mandatory life in prison.

Yet to be determined is whether Demone M. Cummins, 21, will ever be eligible for release from prison on extended supervision. That decision will be up to Dane County Circuit Judge Julie Genovese at a hearing on a date yet to be scheduled.

Cummins was charged in April with the March 30 shooting death of Dwayne L. Collins Jr., 32, of Fitchburg, who had just been released from jail on a signature bond. He was about to be picked up by his mother when a blue Ford Explorer pulled up, and a man later identified as Cummins jumped out and fired at least 15 shots at Collins.

The shooting happened in the late afternoon of a work day in the 200 block of South Carroll Street, the street that runs between the Dane County Jail and the Madison Police Department's Central District office in the City-County Building.

Collins' mother, Angela Briggs, witnessed the shooting, telling a Dane County Court Commissioner during Cummins' initial court appearance on April 5, "They shot and killed my baby in front of me."

At the same hearing, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said Cummins "brazenly executed" Collins when he was just out of jail and defenseless.

Cummins then got back into the Explorer, which sped off. Police were able to quickly track down the Explorer. Cummins was soon arrested, along with the alleged driver, Amond D. Galtney, 26, of Madison.

Collins was taken by ambulance to UW Hospital but died soon after.

Police were able to find the gun, a semi-automatic handgun modified to fire automatically and equipped with an extended 28-round magazine, in the 1000 block of West Badger Road, where it had been thrown from the vehicle.

Investigators have not stated a motive for the shooting, and no statements were made at Wednesday's hearing by Deputy District Attorney William Brown, members of Collins' family, Cummins or his attorney, Robert Hurley. All will likely speak at the later hearing when Genovese will determine Cummins' eligibility for eventual release from prison, if she determines that will ever be appropriate.

Under state law, those convicted of first-degree intentional homicide can be made eligible for release on extended supervision after 20 years or never, or after some period of time in between. That decision is up to the sentencing judge.

Brown said the plea agreement doesn't keep prosecutors from seeking any length of time before eligibility for extended supervision, including no eligibility. The agreement allows Hurley to ask for eligibility for release at any time after Cummins has served the mandatory 20-year minimum.

Galtney, who is charged with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide, is set for a jury trial in June. Cummins had also been set for a trial in June before his guilty plea.

Cummins' plea agreement also dismissed charges of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of a machine gun. A separate case charging him with battery or threat to a law enforcement officer was also dismissed.

A criminal complaint states that in a jail phone call with a woman shortly after his arrest, Cummins denied committing the crime, but conceded there was enough evidence to convict him, including "Car. Clothes. Me."

In a call to another woman he told her, "I might be smoked." He told her to "go ahead and live your life." He also told her later, "All I'm praying is I just don't get life."

Cummins also had denied to police after his arrest that he had anything to do with the shooting and denied knowing Galtney. He claimed he had taken part in a marijuana transaction and after switching cars noticed he was being followed by police and fled, according to the complaint.

See the Wisconsin State Journal photo staff's favorites of 2022