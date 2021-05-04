Man pleads guilty to campus-area rape witnessed in daylight

According to the complaint:

Police found the woman lying in a grassy area and saw a man later identified as Wade walking away. Police tried to stop Wade, but he was able to outrun an officer who tried to chase him. Wade was later arrested at his girlfriend's apartment.

Police had identified Wade in part after finding a hat and jacket that had been discarded near the scene as Wade fled. In a pocket of the coat was a citation from Illinois with Wade's name and date of birth.

Using a search dog, police also found a pile of assorted debit cards, some with Wade's name on them, and the search with the dog ended up in the vicinity of Wade's girlfriend's apartment.

The woman told police she was walking from her home when she realized a man she did not know was following behind her wearing a facemask and what appeared to be latex gloves.

After she crossed the street, she told police, Wade came up behind her, tried to get her attention and put an arm around her. She tried to push him away and grab her cellphone from her bag but Wade grabbed her bag and phone and tossed them away. He then pushed her toward the grassy area and assaulted her there, the woman told police.

